Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 796,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $86.15 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $850.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

