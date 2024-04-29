Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

ES stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.