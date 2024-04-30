763 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $132.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average is $131.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

