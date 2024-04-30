AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $170.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $148.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

