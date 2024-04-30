Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.90.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $121.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.