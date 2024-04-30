Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $84,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $41,497,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

