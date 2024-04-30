Paramount Group (PGRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -11.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

