Signaturefd LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,656 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 96,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bancolombia by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Price Performance

NYSE:CIB opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.8118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

