VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.75% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CIZ opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $32.17.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.1322 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

