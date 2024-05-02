Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.22.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN opened at C$50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.35. The company has a market cap of C$960.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$47.07 and a one year high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

