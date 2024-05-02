Citigroup Cuts Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $50.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

SKIL opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter worth $192,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,872,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 118,588 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 563,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter worth $33,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

