DA Davidson Weighs in on Wabash National Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Wabash National in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

