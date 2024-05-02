GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,593 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $19,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 2.7 %

GSK stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

