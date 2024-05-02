Tokens.com (SMURF) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tokens.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokens.com and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tokens.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 -$10.14 million -4.57 Tokens.com Competitors $2.73 billion $391.89 million 15.07

Tokens.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokens.com Competitors 428 1602 2407 72 2.47

This is a summary of current ratings for Tokens.com and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Tokens.com’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tokens.com has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tokens.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -688.37% -39.63% -36.72% Tokens.com Competitors -102.79% -69.44% -20.25%

Summary

Tokens.com peers beat Tokens.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Tokens.com

(Get Free Report)

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokens.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokens.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.