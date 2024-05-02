Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 828,832 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,832 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.66% of i-80 Gold worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 118.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

