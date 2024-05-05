Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$12.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAV shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.53.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Larry Festival purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

