Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics



Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

