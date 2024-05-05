William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Kemper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Kemper Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 160.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kemper by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.