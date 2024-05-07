Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

