Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nordson by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $270.65 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.26.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.