Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Claros Mortgage Trust traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 33408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
CMTG has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 25.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.
About Claros Mortgage Trust
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
