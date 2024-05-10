Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $20.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $2,550,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 179,093 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 946.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 104,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

