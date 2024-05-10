Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orezone Gold

In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

