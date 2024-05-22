CAE (NYSE:CAE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. CAE also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.120 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

CAE Company Profile

Shares of CAE opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. CAE has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.