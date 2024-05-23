Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 158 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after acquiring an additional 342,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

