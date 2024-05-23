Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.