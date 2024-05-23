Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.01.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TTD opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 238.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,637 shares of company stock valued at $46,088,765. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

