Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,868 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap by 3,121.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. HSBC upgraded shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Snap Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock worth $21,263,829. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

