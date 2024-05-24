Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Catherine Cusack Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 105,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,933. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

