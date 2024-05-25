PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,867 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $171.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

