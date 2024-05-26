6,857 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after buying an additional 674,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Shares of USB opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

