Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE:ATZ opened at C$32.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$41.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.60.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

