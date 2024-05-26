EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 111,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

