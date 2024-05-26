Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.47

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $7.47. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 46,319 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.