Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.47

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $7.47. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 46,319 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.