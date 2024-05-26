Hydro One (TSE:H) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.33

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.33 and traded as high as C$40.27. Hydro One shares last traded at C$40.09, with a volume of 788,528 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.83.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on H

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.85%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.