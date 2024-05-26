Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $599,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after acquiring an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 531,574 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,446 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,005 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Company Profile



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

