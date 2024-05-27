National Bank of Canada (NA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.39 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

NA opened at C$114.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.50. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$116.81.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.50.

View Our Latest Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.