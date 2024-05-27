Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $162.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

View Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.