Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

CBOE opened at $182.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 347.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.