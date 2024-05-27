Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$76.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.32.

TD opened at C$77.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.98 and a 52-week high of C$87.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$79.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

