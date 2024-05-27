T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.20. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,129,501. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 60,156 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 32,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

