Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Arrow Electronics in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ FY2024 earnings at $10.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.06 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

NYSE ARW opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,027,000. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $66,949,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 446,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,352 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

