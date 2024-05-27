Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ferguson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FERG stock opened at $208.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $143.39 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

