First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Up 560.0% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $948,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DVLU opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

