Insider Buying: VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Director Buys $10,057.20 in Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 7,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,057.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,911 shares in the company, valued at $380,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
VerifyMe Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of VRME opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.05. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Trading of VerifyMe
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRME. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VerifyMe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VerifyMe by 492.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
Read More
