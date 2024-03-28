SeaStar Medical (ICU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

SeaStar Medical Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of ICU stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. SeaStar Medical has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaStar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaStar Medical by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SeaStar Medical by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 96,972 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.