IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRND opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

About IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

The IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 100 large-cap US companies selected and weighted based on the most recently reported one year research and development (R&D) spending. LRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

