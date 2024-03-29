IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LRND opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.
About IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.