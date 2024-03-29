MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 18.9 %

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on MLKN

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.