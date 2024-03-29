Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the February 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Stock Performance

YAMCY opened at $21.57 on Friday. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

