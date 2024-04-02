Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 623,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Hawkins Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWKN
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hawkins
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.